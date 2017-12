CINCINNATI (WHDH) — Fiona the hippo at the Cincinnati Zoo celebrated her first Christmas early.

Inside the present, she received some lettuce.

The hippo’s care team said they stopped bottle feeding last week and now she will be eating a solid food diet.

Fiona is almost one year old, with her first birthday coming in January.

