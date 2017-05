KEENE, N.H. (WHDH) - Crews fought a fire Sunday night in Keene, New Hampshire.

The fire happened at a two family home on Beach Street.

From the video above you can see fire coming out of the roof.

The fire chief estimates about $250,000 worth of damage.

