Fire at Boston’s Langham Hotel prompts large response

BOSTON (WHDH) - Several streets near the Langham Hotel in Boston have been closed after a fire broke out Friday afternoon in the hotel’s basement.

Crews responded around 1 p.m. to 250 Franklin Street at Post Office Square for a report of a fire in the hotel’s electrical room.

The fire has since been knocked down, but a second alarm was ordered. Several fire trucks and emergency vehicles responded to the area.

Franklin, Oliver and Pearl Streets are closed. Motorists are asked to avoid the area. Eversource crews are working at the scene.

No injuries were reported.

More from outside #Langham. No word yet from witnesses. pic.twitter.com/lwGC3Srk76 — Chris Parish (@cparish7News) September 22, 2017

