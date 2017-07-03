Fire at college dorm being investigated as arson

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A fire in a dorm at Rhode Island College is being investigated as arson.

The Providence Journal reports firefighters were called to Sweet Hall shortly after 4 a.m. Monday and determined there was a fire in a bathroom stall.

Providence Fire Department Battalion Chief Kevin Jutras said there was smoke and water damage. The dorm was vacant at the time and no injuries were reported.

The state fire marshal and arson investigators are trying to determine what caused the fire.

The public college in Providence enrolls about 8,000 students.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)