BOSTON (WHDH) - A fire broke out above an MBTA train at Copley station and interrupted Green Line service Monday morning.

Witnesses said they were forced off the train after someone saw smoke.

The call for a disabled train came in shortly after 8 a.m., and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

