JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A police official says 39 people have been killed in an inferno at a firecracker factory outside the Indonesian capital Jakarta.

Nico Afinta, general crimes director at Jakarta police, says the death toll could rise as many victims have suffered extensive burns.

The fire began Thursday morning at the factory next to a residential area in Tangerang, a city in Banten province on the western outskirts of Jakarta.

A police report said the fire spread after an explosion and that the factory’s roof had collapsed.

