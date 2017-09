NEW BEDFORD, MA (WHDH) - An apartment building went up in flames in New Bedford Thursday night.

Fire officials said the back of the building on Tallman Street was on fire when crews arrived.

The roof collapsed as a result of the fire.

Officials did not report any injuries.

