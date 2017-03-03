Fire breaks out at a home in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, MA (WHDH) - Crews put out a house fire in Lawrence early Friday morning.

The fire began at the home around 10:30 p.m. Thursday night.

It was concentrated in the back of the triple decker.

The Lawrence fire department called in help from several neighboring communities.

No one was hurt.

Investigators are trying to determine what sparked the fire.

