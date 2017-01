FRAMINGHAM, MA (WHDH) - Flames broke out at a Framingham apartment building on Sunday.

The fire happened near Danforth Street in the evening.

Fire officials say the fire ripped through the third floor.

More than eight people were displaced due to the fire.

No one was injured. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

