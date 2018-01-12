Fire breaks out at apartment complex in Rutland

RUTLAND, Mass. (WHDH) — Dozens are homeless after a fire tore through an apartment complex in Rutland Friday.

The fire sparked at the Countryside Estates on Maple Avenue at 2:08 p.m. Residents said the fire started at the front of the building but the entire building was ruled a total loss because of severe smoke damage.

Mary Jane Eckhardt, who lives in the building, said she saw one of her neighbors escape the flames by jumping from his deck.

“I saw the cleaning lady outside, screaming, ‘Help! Help!’ and the guy jumped off the deck. He was on fire,” said Eckhardt. She said her son ran to help him while she ran back inside to knock on everyone’s doors and get them out. She had to give up partway through the second floor because the smoke was too heavy.

The man who jumped from his deck was taken to the hospital, where his condition is unknown. In total, 50 people were driven out of their home due to the fire and are now receiving assistance from the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

