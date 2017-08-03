Fire breaks out at building in Boston’s North End

BOSTON (WHDH) - A two-alarm fire broke out Thursday afternoon at a building in Boston’s North End section.

Crews responded around 12:30 p.m. to 40 Battery Wharf for a report of a fire.

Video shot by 7’s Eric Kane showed flames shooting from the top of the building and smoke billowing into the air.

Fire crews are at the scene. No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is not clear.

Crews battle fire along Battery Street in N End. #7News pic.twitter.com/eIoaGmpp7r — Eric Kane (@EricKaneTV) August 3, 2017

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)