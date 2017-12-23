LAWRENCE, Mass. (WHDH) – Crews in Lawrence battled fire and ice Saturday night after an elementary school went up in flames.

The fire broke out at the John Rollins Early Childhood Center. The school, which was built in 1892, was heavily damages by flames, smoke and water.

Cold conditions made it especially tough for firefighters.

“Weather conditions slowed us down, it’s slippery, it’s icy, [and] it’s difficult for the trucks to get around, difficult for people to make it up the hill,” Lawrence Fire Chief Brian Moriarty said.

Resident Bob Hinze said he is grateful for firefighters’ quick response; he attended the school back in the 40s.

“It makes me very sad. I hope that they’re going to be able to put it back to the way it was,” he said.

Firefighters rescued turtles from one of the classrooms inside.

Two firefighters suffered minor injuries. They are both being treated and are expected to be OK.

Chief Moriarty estimates building repair costs will be around $300,000 to $500,000.

