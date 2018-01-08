Fire breaks out at home in Everett

EVERETT, MA (WHDH) - Two people were removed from a home in Everett on Monday after a fire broke out.

Fire officials say crews responded to 42 Hillside Avenue, where one person needed to be rescued.

The blaze has since been knocked down, but crews still remain on scene.

Two people were taken from the scene as a precaution.

The cause of the fire is not clear.

No additional details were immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)