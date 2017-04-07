Fire breaks out at multi-family home in Taunton

TAUNTON, MA (WHDH) - Crews are battling a large fire in Taunton.

The fire tore through a large multi-family home on High Street.

The flames started are 4 a.m. Friday morning in the basement of the building and quickly spread.

From the video above you can see flames shooting through the roof.

There are several apartments in the building and officials believe 14 people were displaced by the fire.

An elderly couple had to be taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The building is likely a total loss.

