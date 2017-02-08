Fire breaks out at North Reading home, dangerous chemicals discovered

NORTH READING, MA (WHDH) - Crews were battling fierce flames in North Reading.

And they had to deal with icy roads before they could get to the fire.

Several fire vehicles spun out on icy roads on their way to the home. They had to sand and salt the roads before they could start fighting the fire.

Once they arrived, they found flames shooting out of the windows and doors.

When they got into the home they found chemicals in the basement.

There is very little detail on what that entails but state police and hazardous materials crews were on the scene.

There is no word yet of any injuries.

No one was home at the time and police are still trying to reach the homeowners.

