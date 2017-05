PRINCETON, MA (WHDH) - Firefighters are battling fierce flames at a home in Princeton.

It is happening on Mountain Road.

From the video above you can see the flames and smoke pouring out of the roof.

Fire officials have not said whether anyone is hurt or what sparked the fire.

We will continue to follow this breaking story and proved details as we get them.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)