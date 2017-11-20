Fire Chief: 1 person dead after getting trapped in Braintree house fire

BRAINTREE, MA (WHDH) - Fierce flames that broke out in a Braintree home on Nicholas Road left one person dead.

“I heard popping noises; I came out. I thought there might have been an accident or something,” said Joe Godas who saw the fire from across the street. “The whole side of the house was on fire. Flames coming from underneath the roof. It look pretty intense.”

Braintree Fire Chief James O’Brien said the first police officers on the scene rescued two people, who were transported to the hospital. A third person became trapped inside a back bedroom, he added.

“It appears that a space heater may have been involved,” said

Overnight, investigators worked to figure out if the space heater did start the fire.

Neighbors said a couple and their adult son lived at the home and that they are heartbroken for the family.

“It’s just horrible and I hope they’re going to be okay and everybody in the neighborhood comes together and wishes them well,” said Godas.

There is no official cause of the fire at this time. The state’s fire marshal is investigating.

