Fire chief files age discrimination lawsuit

BRAINTREE, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts fire chief has filed an age discrimination lawsuit against the town that employs him.

The Patriot Ledger reports that Braintree Deputy Fire Chief Alan Predella filed a suit in U.S. District Court in Boston last week. The 56-year-old says Braintree took his benefits away because he didn’t retire when he reached his maximum pension.

Under their union contract, the firefighters don’t qualify for longevity pay, sick leave or vacation buyback benefits after they reach 34 years of service.

Predella’s attorney, Daniel Rice, says it’s a way to force senior firefighters to retire so younger employees can advance. Rice also says his client was expelled from a labor union and barred from working private details.

Braintree Mayor Joseph Sullivan declined to comment on the case.

