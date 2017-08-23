Fire chief hospitalized after flames rip through 3 homes in Millbury

MILLBURY, MA (WHDH) - One firefighter was hospitalized early Wednesday morning as crews battled fierce flames that ripped through three homes in the town of Millbury.

Fire officials say the three-alarm blaze broke out just after 12 a.m. on Wheelock Avenue. They say the flames spread to three homes, completely destroying one and seriously damaging two others. Several cars were also destroyed in the blaze.

An explosion involving “numerous” propane tanks was reported near the side of one of the homes before the fire broke out, according to officials.

Fire Chief Richard Hamilton was taken from the scene to UMass Medical Center with symptoms of dehydration and overheating.

Two families, including four adults and two children, were displaced by the fire. The Red Cross is assisting.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

