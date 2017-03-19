GEORGETOWN, MA (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded to a fire at a commercial building in Georgetown on Sunday.

Officials said crews arrived at the scene at 65 Central St. on Sunday morning and were able to quickly isolate the fire at the building, which is home to a CVS Pharmacy, doctor’s offices, a law firm and a yoga studio, among others.

Fire crews were able to control the fire within 30 minutes.

Three of the offices, including the two doctor’s offices, were heavily damaged by smoke and water, but others, including the CVS, were not damaged.

