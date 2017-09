BOSTON (WHDH) – Officials responded to the Boston Harbor after a boat caught fire out at sea.

The fire broke out around 7 p.m. Saturday.

Emergency crews rescued two people who were on board the boat at the time of the fire; no injuries were reported.

It’s unclear what sparked the flames.

