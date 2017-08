TAUNTON, MA (WHDH) - Fire crews battled fierce flames at a home in Taunton early Thursday morning.

Crews worked overnight to put out the fire at the home on High Street.

Three people and their pet were able to make it out of the home in time.

Nobody in the home was injured, but Taunton’s fire chief says one firefighter is being treated for dehydration.

Taunton home goes up in flames displacing a couple who has lived there nearly 20 years. #7news pic.twitter.com/trtsuPpLJR — Matt Rascon (@mrasconnews) August 3, 2017

