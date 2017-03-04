Crews battle massive brush fire along Neponset River in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - Fire crews in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood battled a massive brush fire that broke out Saturday morning.

The Boston Fire Department said crews responded around 11:40 a.m. to an area along the Neponset River for a report of fire.

Crews worked to extinguish the flames on Granite Avenue near the Boston-Milton line. They were able to get it knocked down just before 1 p.m.

Flames and smoke could be seen billowing into the air.

Officials said strong winds and the lack of fire hydrants in the area made it difficult for crews to work. Hundreds of feet of hose was used to get water on the fire.

No injuries were reported. No structures were damaged.