Fire crews battle massive fire in Spencer

SPENCER, MA (WHDH) — Fire crews have responded to a massive fire at a home on Spencer.

The fire broke out at a multi-family home before 8:30 p.m. on Church Street on Saturday night.

Fire crews from surrounding communities responded to the fire as it intensified.

There is no word on injuries or how the fire started. One neighbor said she believed the fire started from an air conditioning unit.

Three firefighters were injured while fighting the blaze. Two firefighters suffered from heat exhaustion, while one had a knee injury.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News for continued updates as they become available.

