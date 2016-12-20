Fire crews battle New Hampshire barn fire

HOPKINTON, NH (WHDH) — Fire crews responded to a barn fire in Hopkinton, New Hampshire on Tuesday morning.

Sky7 was over the smoky ruins of the building, with thick smoke pouring out of the frame.

Firefighters said no people were injured, but there were animals in the barn.

It’s not clear how many animals were involved or if they made it out safely.

