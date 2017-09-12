Fire crews battling 2-alarm fire in Chelsea

CHELSEA, MA (WHDH) — Crews are battling a 2-alarm fire in Chelsea.

The fire was located at 645 Broadway and was heaviest on the top floor of the 2 ½ story wood-framed building.

Firefighters got 18 adults and six children out of the home.

Fire Chief Brian Kyes said that Broadway is impassable between Cary and City Hall avenues. Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes for St. Rose School.

Officials urge people to avoid the area.

7’s John Cuoco is heading to the scene and will provide updates as they become available.

