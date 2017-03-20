SWAMPSCOTT, MA (WHDH) - Fire and emergency crews were on the scene of a large house fire in Swampscott Monday morning.

The fire happened at a home on Mountwood Road.

Flames could be seen shooting from the roof of the house.

There was no immediate word on whether anyone was injured in the fire.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News for the latest updates as they become available.

