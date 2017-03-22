Fire crews battling massive blaze in Rockland

ROCKLAND, MA (WHDH) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a massive fire in Rockland.

The fire broke out early Wednesday morning at a factory on Park Street.

Fire crews from additional communities have been called in to assist with firefighting efforts.

It’s not clear what started the fire or whether anyone was inside at the time of the blaze.

Utility crews have cut power to the area and roads have been closed as fire crews deal with the massive flames and attempt to keep the fire from spreading to nearby homes.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News for additional information as it becomes available.

