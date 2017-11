SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - Fire crews rescued a man after his boat capsized on Canobie Lake Sunday.

The Salem Fire and Police Departments responded to the scene after the incident sent the man into the water.

There has been no word on any injuries.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)