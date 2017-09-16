LYNN, MA (WHDH) - Lynn fire crews saved several residents from a burning apartment building early Saturday on Kingsley Terrace.

Firefighters had to help residents get out of the apartment building through the windows because of the thick smoke in the hallways and stairwells.

The fire broke out around around 5:30 a.m.

One resident said she believes her cat sensed something was wrong and tried to warn her about the emergency. All residents were able to get out of the building safely.

Three firefighters suffered minor injuries battling the blaze.

There is no word on the cause of the fire at this time.

Officials are investigating.

Chief says most of the damage is in the back of this #Lynn building. 12-15 people rescued from windows. pic.twitter.com/scf9jwBUoc — Kim Lucey (@KimLucey) September 16, 2017

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)