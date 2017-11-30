CAMBRIDGE, MA (WHDH) — A fire that broke out in Cambridge has forced people out of three buildings.

Crews received a report of the fire on Magazine Street around 1 a.m. Thursday.

Sixty-five firefighters from several surrounding communities responded to the scene.

Fire Chief Gerard Mahoney believes that the fire started on a second-floor porch.

Overall, the heavy flames affected 20 apartments. Officials said everyone made it out of the buildings safely.

“We don’t like to see anybody displaced at any time, particularly during the holiday season; obviously makes it that much more difficult,” said Mahoney.

The city is working with the American Red Cross to make sure everyone has a place to stay.

The exact cause of the fire is under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)