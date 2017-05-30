Fire damages a Lawrence duplex and auto shop

LAWRENCE, MA (WHDH) - A Memorial Day fire forced six people out of their Lawrence duplex.

Cell phone video shows smoke and flames pouring out of an auto repair shop. Mary Perez, who took the video, says the home was also a daycare.

“Good thing that there was a holiday today,” said Perez, “and there were no kids in there.”

Officials say the fire started in an alley between the shop and the multi-family home.

A garage was also damaged.

The chief says there’s a fire pit in the area, but the cause is still under investigation. He considers the fire accidental and not suspicious though.

Three additional departments assisted at the scene, as did others across town. And firefighters say they were lucky the flames didn’t spread even further.

No one was hurt.

