Fire damages apartment building in Methuen

METHUEN, MA (WHDH) - Crews battled a large fire at a three story brick apartment building in Methuen around 10:00 p.m. Thursday night.

Fire tore through the roof of the building at 11 Ashton Place, and officials said they believe the building is irreparably damaged. Smoke could still be seen pouring out of the 24-unit residential building Friday morning.

Officials say a firefighter fell through the third floor and was trapped in the building, but made it out safely.

A man who lives at the apartment complex told 7News he thinks everyone made it out safely.

The fire chief said another firefighter was injured after slipping on ice at the scene. He is also expected to be OK.

Methuen Police said The Timothy School was set up as an emergency shelter for anyone displaced by the fire.

It’s unclear what sparked the fire. Stay with 7News as the story develops.

(Copyright (c) 2016 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)