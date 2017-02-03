Fire damages home in Boston’s Roxbury neighborhood

BOSTON (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a blaze Friday morning at a home undergoing renovations in Boston’s Roxbury neighborhood.

Crews responded around 10 a.m. to a home on Howard Place in Dudley Square and found flames shooting from the structure.

The fire was knocked down, but officials said the home sustained about $500,000 worth of damage.

No one was injured in the fire.

Officials said the fire was caused by workers heating pipes near flammable materials.

