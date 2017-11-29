Fire damages popular restaurant in Westborough

WESTBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - A fire on Tuesday damaged the Not Your Average Joe’s restaurant in Westborough.

Flames broke out at the restaurant on Turnpike Road, badly burning through a section of the roof.

Crews are on scene working to cleanup the charred mess. Sky7 showed several firetrucks and firefighters working at the restaurant.

The cause of the fire is not clear. The flames have since been knocked down.

No injuries were reported.

