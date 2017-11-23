Fire destroys home in Manchester, NH

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Manchester Fire crews battled flames at a home on Thursday.

The crews are still on scene working to contain hot spots in the home.

Firefighters rescued one woman and took her out of the house on a stretcher.

All residents appeared to get out safely.

There are no other reported injuries at this time.

Witnesses said they saw a few pets running out of the home as well.

