Fire destroys home in Manchester, NH

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Manchester Fire crews battled flames at a home on Thursday.
The crews are still on scene working to contain hot spots in the home.
Firefighters rescued one woman and took her out of the house on a stretcher.
All residents appeared to get out safely.
There are no other reported injuries at this time.
Witnesses said they saw a few pets running out of the home as well.
