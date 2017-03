Seabrook, NH (WHDH) — Flames tore through a market in Seabrook, New Hampshire.

The fire destroyed Catalano’s Market on Route 1A.

Firefighters raced to try and contain the flames.

Crews from as far away as Newburyport have been called in to help battle the blaze.

There is no word yet on any injuries or a possible cause.

