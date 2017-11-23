Fire destroys multi-family home in Manchester, NH

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Manchester Fire crews battled flames at a multi-family home at 165 W. Hancock Street on Thursday.

According to crews, the fire started in a bedroom and spread through three floors of the building.

Firefighters rescued six families trapped inside.

Officials said several residents were elderly or handicapped, and were unaware of the fire.

One woman was seen being taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

All other residents made it out of the building safely.

One firefighter suffered superficial burns and another suffered a shoulder injury. Both are expected to be OK.

There are no other reported injuries at this time.

Witnesses said they saw a few pets running out of the home as well. All pets are safe and accounted for at this time.

The building is now inhabitable and crews estimate damages will cost around $150,000.

Fire officials said careless disposal of smoking materials caused the fire.

This is a developing story, stay with 7News for updates.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)