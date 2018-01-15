BOSTON (WHDH) - Fierce flames ripped through a triple-decker home in Mattapan, forcing 14 people out into the cold.

Residents relived the terrifying moments when the fire started inside their home on Evelyn Street in Mattapan. They said they knew something was wrong when they heard people yelling.

“I said, ‘What is going on? Why is the place booming like this?’ Then I pulled my blankets up and looked through the window because I thought something was going on. Then I saw the fire coming up,” explained one resident.

People living inside did what they could to get out of the building as quickly as possible as the fire began to take over.

“I went through the front door; it was all smoke. I don’t know what to do,” said Georgia, a resident of the building. “I went through the back; it was all smoke, but I made it down anyway.”

Fire officials said everyone got out safely; however, one firefighter was taken to the hospital with a shoulder injury.

A local ice cream shop helped keep the residents warm until they found a place to stay.

The American Red Cross is helping those displaced from the fire.

