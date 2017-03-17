Fire engulfs apartment building in Raleigh

An inferno raged in the middle of downtown Raleigh Thursday night.

An apartment building under construction was engulfed in flames.

With people inside, others raced to help.

Moments later, a crane collapsed and ignited an explosion.

Fire officials say the flames started on the third floor of the building at around 10 p.m. and quickly spread to four other buildings.

Firefighters battled the intense flames through the early hours of Friday morning.

Officials say the wood in the construction helped spread the fire.

Watch the video about for footage.