RAYNHAM, MA (WHDH) - Investigators said there was a fire in a barn in Rayham that had been illegally converted into a living space.

The fire happened on Hill Street around 5 a.m. on Saturday.

Four adults were inside of the barn but everyone made it out safely.

Fire officials said faulty wiring appears to have caused the fire.

