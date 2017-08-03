Fire in U of Vt. building that houses plant department

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Burlington firefighters are on the scene of a fire at the University of Vermont building that houses the school’s plant biology department.

The three-alarm fire at the school’s Torrey Hall was reported Thursday morning.

The building houses UVM’s Pringle Herbarium, which has a collection of more than 300,000 dried plants.

The building was constructed in 1863 and is on the National Register of Historic Places.

UVM spokesman Jeff Wakefield says no one lives in the building. He had no immediate details about the fire.

The Burlington Fire Department says the street in front of the building, Colchester Avenue, is closed.

