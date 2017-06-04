Fire marshal warns about safety after sparkler injuries

NEW IPSWICH, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire fire officials are warning residents to follow manufacturers’ recommendations when using fireworks after numerous people were injured while using sparklers in New Ipswich.

The fire marshal’s office says a number of sparklers were set inside a glass bottle and lit on Friday night during a social gathering.

The bottle exploded, scattering glass fragments that injured a number of people.

Nine people reported being injured. Five were transported to a local hospital and released.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)