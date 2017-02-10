Fire officials: 2 rescued after SUV plunges into icy pond

BIDDEFORD, Maine (AP) — Firefighters in Maine have rescued two people after their sport utility vehicle went off a bridge and crashed into an ice-covered pond.

Biddeford Deputy Fire Chief Kevin Duross tells The Portland Press Herald the SUV left the road shortly before noon Thursday, went down an embankment and plunged into Swan Pond. A city employee discovered the accident and notified rescue workers.

The man and woman were able to exit the partially submerged vehicle, but were unable to climb up the steep embankment.

Two firefighters waded in the water, where they attached ropes that helped them move the two people to shore. Other firefighters stood on the bridge and pulled the victims up the embankment.

The man and woman were taken to an area hospital where they were treated and released.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)