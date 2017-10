BROCKTON, MA (WHDH) — A building on Montello Street in Brockton went up in flames early Wednesday morning.

The Brockton Fire Department responded to the scene and said that the building was under construction and unoccupied. No injuries were reported.

The building is a total loss after the second floor collapsed.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)