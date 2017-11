ROSLINDALE, MA (WHDH) — Fire officials are investigating the cause of a building fire in Roslindale.

The incident happened on Albano Street late Tuesday night.

Smoke could be seen coming out of the roof.

Officials said no injuries resulted from the fire.

