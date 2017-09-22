STOUGHTON, MA (WHDH) - Fire officials are investigating the cause of a fire that displaced five people from their Stoughton home.

The flames broke out on Sumner Street around 3 a.m. Friday.

Upon arrival, crews located five people who had evacuated the home.

One person was treated for smoke inhalation.

The Stoughton fire chief does not believe the fire is suspicious.

