EAST BOSTON (WHDH) – Officials say a fire on board a United Airline flight forced it to land at Boston’s Logan Airport.

The fire happened in the galley of the plane, according to officials.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Stay with 7News for the latest information.

#Breaking Officials tell us fire in galley of plane forced it to land @BostonLogan Working to gather details @7News #7news pic.twitter.com/Su8HGe0Qcq — Nathalie Pozo (@Nathalie7News) October 29, 2017

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)