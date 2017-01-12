Fire rips through home in Ludlow

LAKEVILLE, MA (WHDH) - LUDLOW, Mass. (WHDH) — A home in Ludlow was destroyed early Thursday morning by a large fire.

Officials said the house at 1400 Center Street was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived at the scene around 2:30 a.m.

The street did not have fire hydrants and crews were forced to fill tanker trucks with water from a couple streets away, officials said.

No on was home when the fire broke out.

The cause of the fire is not clear.

