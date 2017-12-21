Fire severely damages house in Winchendon

WINCHENDON, Mass. (WHDH) — A family is left without a home after a fire destroyed their house Thursday night in Winchendon.

The fire sparked at a house on Front Place when no one was home. When the family came home, they found their house engulfed in flames. Firefighters called the house a total loss and said Red Cross is assisting the family.

The weather dropped to 24 degrees as firefighters worked, complicating their efforts. Sand was poured on the hill leading to the house to get traction for the trucks as water from the hoses froze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

